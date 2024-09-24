Telegram Agrees to Share User Data for Criminal Investigations

Telegram, the popular messaging app known for its emphasis on privacy, has made a major policy reversal. The company has announced it will now share user data, including IP addresses and phone numbers, with authorities in response to valid legal requests.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov made the announcement in a recent post, stating that the company will disclose user information for those suspected of violating Telegram’s terms of service. This includes criminal activities such as drug trafficking, child pornography, and money laundering.

While Telegram has previously resisted calls to police the platform, the new policy represents a significant shift. The company has faced criticism for becoming a haven for cybercrime and other illegal activities.

Telegram’s decision to share user data comes as part of an effort to address these concerns and cooperate with law enforcement agencies. However, the move has raised questions about the balance between privacy and public safety.

It remains to be seen how this policy change will impact Telegram’s user base. While some users may appreciate the company’s efforts to combat criminal activity, others may be concerned about the potential for their privacy to be compromised.