In a recent clash of the two popular online messengers, Telegram accused WhatsApp of cheating its two million user base. The tussle took place on the social media platform Twitter when WhatsApp’s controversial new privacy policy went live, Telegram started by tweeting a meme implying that its time to say goodbye to the messaging giant.

Telegram Alleges WhatsApp on Providing Fake End-to-End Encryption

On the other hand, WhatsApp retaliated by thrashing Telegram for not offering end-to-end encryption. In response, Telegram accused WhatsApp of lying to its two billion user base, asserting that the latter can read user chats which it always defies. For proving its stance, Telegram shared a screenshot from its Twitter account as evidence of WhatsApp’s dishonesty.

However, the screenshot also lacks transparency. As it demonstrates that the chats are uploaded to a cloud service and are vulnerable and can be accessed by a third party, on the contrary, even if WhatsApp is able to open a chat while using the same mobile number, we still can’t assert that it will be able to access chat history.

WhatsApp provided assurance about its security and said:

WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption is used when you message another person using WhatsApp Messenger. End-to-end encryption ensures only you and the person you’re communicating with can read or listen to what is sent, and nobody in between, not even WhatsApp. This is because with end-to-end encryption, your messages are secured with a lock, and only the recipient and you have the special key needed to unlock and read them. All of this happens automatically: no need to turn on settings or set up special secret chats to secure your messages.

In addition to that, WhatsApp and Telegram weren’t the only ones trading insults on Twitter, messaging platform Signal also joined the clash by taunting WhatsApp on its privacy policy.

