Telegram does not support end-to-end encryption

Millions switched to apps like Signal and Telegram for their secure messaging apps after Whatsapp’s privacy policy update. However, Unlike Signal, Telegram does not have end-to-end encryption by default.

End-to-end encryption indicates that the message can be read only by the message sender and recipient. nEven the server that manages it o devices, such as Signal or iMessage, is unable to decode and read what someone has written. Hackers wouldn’t even be able to interpret the messages if those servers were ever compromised, too. In order to secure communications, it is safe to assume that end-to-end (e2e) encryption is an important feature.

Last week, Telegram’s messaging service said it hit 500 million monthly active users. A spike which can be primarily traced to the latest privacy policy update from WhatsApp.

Compared to last year, this is huge achievement for us, when 1.5 million users signed up in a day. Throughout our 7-year history of preserving consumer privacy, we’ve had spikes of downloads before. But it’s different this time,’ said Telegram CEO.

The signal is always encoded end-to-end. For friends, family, and company at the moment, Whatsapp has e2e; some business chats will change in a few months. Sadly, Facebook Messenger and Telegram are not e2e.