Telegram has announced a couple of significant updates to its messaging platform. Telegram now gets a group video call support along with new UI and design. Users have to initiate a group voice call and then tapping the camera icon will automatically place you in a group video call. Moreover, the group video calls are currently limited to 30 people.

Telegram Gets Group video Call and Animated Backgrounds

Another useful feature is that you can share your screen with others on the video call. The best part is that users have a choice of sharing the entire screen or a particular window on the desktop. However, smartphone and tablet users can not get this feature.

Telegram is also adding several changes to the UI. There is now support for animated backgrounds, which is a first for a messaging app. You can choose your own colours and patterns through the settings. Telegram says these are fairly light on resources so they won’t bog down your performance or consume too much power. Moreover, animated backgrounds created by the user can also be shared with others.

Telegram is also releasing tools for developers to create apps that lets people generate custom unique stickers and import them to Telegram in one tap.

Check Also: Telegram Alleges WhatsApp on Providing Fake End-to-End Encryption



