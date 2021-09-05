Live streaming is a common and favourite feature available on many social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Instagram. Now, Telegram has introduced this feature in its app on its 8th birthday. Telegram’s latest version, Telegram 8.0, has included the live stream feature. The new feature has turned the app into a radio and television station through the Internet.

“The live stream feature supports unlimited viewers along with allowing them to raise hand and join broadcast. The Group Video Calls feature that was added in earlier updates, is already a powerful tool for live broadcasts and now gets even better with the support for unlimited viewers,”

the company said in a statement.

Telegram Users Can Live Stream with Unlimited Viewers

The update has enabled options to remove captions from media and hide sender names when forwarding. Users can now easily switch to unread channel without going back to the chat list. Telegram also improved sticker panel along with new animated emoji.

Furthermore, Telegram users can preview and edit how the message will look along with several customisation options. Moreover, users can hide the sender`s name or hide captions on media messages. They can deselect messages that they don`t want to send, and even change the recipient if they tapped the wrong chat.

Telegram has also added the flexibility of scrolling through the channels followed without getting back to the chat list. If the chat list has been organised with folders or archived chats, the app will follow the structure set up by users: channels in the current folder, then within each folder, then those left in all chats and the archive.

Just recently, Telegram has expanded its group video calling feature that now allows up to 1,000 people to join a group video call. Telegram is also hopeful to increase the video calls limit until “all humans on Earth can join one group call”. Moreover, You can now watch the videos sent through Telegram at 0.5X, 1.5X, or 2.0X speed. Android will also support 0.2X speeds.

Telegram also lets you share your screen with audio. The update also comes with a new auto-delete feature. Your messages will automatically delete after one month. You can now draw more precisely onto images before sending them to a friend or group.

Telegram is also adding several changes to the UI. There is now support for animated backgrounds, which is a first for a messaging app. You can choose your own colours and patterns through the settings. Telegram says these are fairly light on resources so they won’t bog down your performance or consume too much power. Moreover, animated backgrounds created by the user can also be shared with others.

