Telegram Might Announce Premium Subscription Plan for Users

Telegram, the popular messaging app, may soon introduce a paid subscription option for its users. To send and receive messages, share multimedia files, use an account on various platforms, and back up chats and material in the cloud, the platform does not currently charge any fees or subscriptions to its users. That dynamic, however, may change now that a well-known reverse engineer has discovered proof of the Telegram premium plan.

Premium Subscription Plan is Coming Up!

On May 27, 2022, Alessandro Paluzzi, a well-known smartphone developer and reverse engineer, posted a screenshot to his Twitter account. The opening or greeting message that Telegram displays to new users is depicted in the screenshot. However, there is a significant difference between the message Telegram is currently displaying and the message shown in the screenshot, indicating that Telegram is working on a premium plan for subscribers.

There Might Be Ads in Non-Paying Telegram

Right now, you read “Telegram is always free. There are no advertisements and subscriptions. But now the content will be updated with “Telegram offers free unlimited cloud storage for chats and media” This is a strong signal that a subscription-based plan is in the works and will be released shortly.

So, what does this mean? For instance, if Telegram decides to offer a premium subscription plan to its users, it may begin showing adverts to non-paying users, which will become one of the company’s revenue streams. Paluzzi further mentions that Telegram premium members would receive a badge next to their name, as well as access to exclusive stickers and replies. Other details concerning the premium subscription, such as price and benefits, are yet unknown.

Telegram released a fresh version in April that included features like personalized notification tones, custom silence durations, and more. Users will be able to make unique alerts using their favorite music or even memes. Also, they will establish a custom mute period for a chat. Keep an eye on this space for additional information on Telegram, messaging platforms, and other tech news.

Also read: “#JusticeForJazlan”: Teen’s Killing infuriates social media