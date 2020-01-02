Telegram is one of the most popular messaging platforms these days and many people have even started using this app leaving WhatsApp behind due to the marvellous features it offers. The company has come up with a new version 5.13 which is rolled out for both Android and iOS version of this chat app. Telegram New update has come up with a theme editor that adds the ability to create colour gradients and patterns.

Telegram New Update Brings New Features

Theme Editor:

This is one of the major addition. Thought the app already supports the theme with the ability to change background colour schemes but this one is an improved version. With Theme editor 2.0, users will be able to select a custom colour and picker tool. The customer colours can be done on the entire app, background or message view. You can even share the theme with other telegram users as well.

Send Online Feature:

The new update of Telegram has also added the facility of scheduling messaging feature. This feature will let you schedule message and send it when the designated person is online. The name of the feature is ‘send online’, so it will deliver the message to your friend when he is online.

Improved Location Sharing:

The improvement in the location sharing feature will help telegram users to select the venues in a more appropriate way than before. Previously, the app couldn’t find the exact location when shared like WhatsApp.

How To Enjoy These Features:

In order to enjoy all these features, users need to update their telegram app from App Store and Google Play Store. The new update will not only facilitate with new features but will also come with multiple bug fixes.

