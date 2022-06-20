Telegram Premium Announced As It Tops 700 Million Users

Telegram has recently cracked 700 million customers. It’s a big day for the company for sure. On topping 700 Million users, Telegram Premium service, a new paid subscription is being announced. It will offer exclusive additional features to subscribers including 4GB file upload, faster download speeds, exclusive stickers and reactions, and improved chat management.

Telegram Premium Service Costs $4.99 Per Month

The telegram premium subscription will roll out promising features to its users at the cost of $4.99 Per Month. Let’s jot down the all-new features it will bring for the users:

You Can Send files of up to 4GB size Using Telegram Premium

All the old Telegram users already know that they can upload files of up to 2GB in size. In addition to that, they can get unlimited storage of these files on the Telegram Cloud for free. However, using the Premium service, subscribers will have access to an increased file size limit of 4GB.

You Can Have Faster downloads

The all-new Premium subscribers will be able to download at the fastest speeds from Telegram servers. A company blog post stated that:

“You can access everything in your unlimited cloud storage as fast as your network can keep up”

Premium Service Increased Almost all its limits

Now all the Premium subscribers can follow up to 1,000 channels

They can create up to 20 chat folders with up to 200 chats each

Users Can add a fourth account to any Telegram app

They can pin 10 chats in the main list and save up to 10 favorite stickers

Voice-to-text feature

The Premium users will be able to convert voice notes to text.

New reactions & stickers

Users can send stickers with full-screen animations in any chat. Furthermore, they will also unlock new ways to react to messages with over 10 new emoji-like features.

Telegram Chat management features for premium users

New tools are given to premium users to organize their chat lists.

Animated profile videos, premium badge & premium icons

Users can have animated profile videos that will be visible to everyone who uses the app. In addition to that, all users will get a premium badge that will appear next to their name in chat lists, chat headers, and member lists in groups. Furthermore, they can choose different premium app icons for the Telegram app.

Ad-free experience

The Telegram Premium subscribers will no more see the sponsored messages.