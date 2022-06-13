Telegram Premium Subscription to Launch by The end of this Month.

Telegram is one of the most widely used platforms. However after it has got popularity, Telegram has started putting some of its features behind a paywall. It was announced by the founder Pavel Durov who revealed that the messaging service is going to launch a paid Telegram Premium Subscription. With this paid subscription, users would be able to get additional features, speed, and resources.

With the new subscriptions, some new features are also coming our way that includes easy and early access to new features. Apart from this, a new ability is also launched that will allow users to upload larger files and premium-only stickers and reactions.

Many people were afraid that they will have to pay for the basic features as well that they were using. But to this, Durov ensured that the existing feature will stay free. Also, the paid features will not affect the experience of free users on the app.

The people who have not subscribed will see the paid features and will not affect the experience for free users on the app. Also, non-subscribers will be able to see the files uploaded by premium users and will be able to interact with premium stickers and reactions.

According to Durov, “Premium subscription should help the service mitigate some of the costs associated with bumping up what Durov calls the “already crazy” limits on file sizes, chats, and media”

The full range of premium features is unclear, however, with time we would be able to know more about these features. Other than this, Durov didn’t share plans to expand ads beyond public channels.

“I believe that Telegram should be funded primarily by its users, not advertisers,” Durov says in his post. “This way our users will always remain our main priority.”

Let’s wait and watch.

Also Read: Telegram supposedly compromised user data to authorities