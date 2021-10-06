On Monday, Facebook along with WhatsApp and Instagram faced hours-long outages that have damaged the company, its founder, shareholders, and other businesses that depend on the social media giants. However, on the contrary, it was a bright day for its instant messaging rivals like Telegram. As Telegram founder and chief executive, Pavel Durov said that his instant messaging app added a whopping 70 million users. According to Pavel,

There was a record increase in telegram subscribers on Monday. I’m proud that our team handled the subscriber growth in the best possible way. I welcome 70 million users from other platforms, he added.

Telegram Says it Acquired 70 M users Amidst Facebook, WhatsApp Outage

As per the statistics shown by a monitoring firm, the number of telegram downloads in the USA has increased from 56th to fifth. Along with that, Telegram, which lately topped the list of 1 billion downloads, had 500 million active subscribers earlier in 2021. It should be noted that the services of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram were suspended for 7 hours on Monday night and billions of Facebook users around the world were affected by the suspension of services.

On his Telegram channel, Mr Durov stated,

I am proud of how our team handled the unprecedented growth because Telegram continued to work flawlessly for the vast majority of our users. That said, some users in the Americas may have experienced slower speed than usual as millions of users from these continents rushed to sign up for Telegram at the same time.

Furthermore, another instant messaging app called Signal, which is a rival to both Telegram and WhatsApp, also added new users. It said yesterday in a tweet that “millions of new users” had joined the Signal app.

Check out? Telegram gets the most awaited update with customizations