Telegram supposedly compromised user data to authorities

The security and protection of user data is the biggest topic in discussion these days. The users demand that their information stay safe with the messaging app. The messaging app which offer end-to-end encryption promises that they protect the users’ data and throw away the metaphorical and literal key. They also claim that they cannot undo what has been scrambled in transmission. Telegram, though claims that the protection is for all its users whether they use E2EE or anything else. The company has compromised user data to government authorities.

The government data requests have to pass a high collection before they comply acceded. So things get difficult and complicated to keep their data hidden from government institutes. Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office is one of the government organization which asks Telegram for the user data who have criminal background. The company has satisfied this organization by accomplishing a number of data requests for other criminal cases which were ignored in the past.

The company has promised to release the semiannual reports on any revelation activity of user data but it has never done it. In its privacy policy section 8.3, the company says that the user data will be disclosed only when presented with a proper warrant on terrorism-related charges. The information that will be shared is user’s IP address and his phone numbers. Other than this nothing will be shared. The company has also maintained FAQ section that it has transferred 0 bytes of user data to any third party which seems a lie now as it has compromised user data to authorities now.

German government is also pressing the messaging company to cooperate with them to reach the extremist groups who use Telegram for communication of their lethal plans and coordination actions. In 2018, Russia under federal anti-terrorism laws, expelled Telegram for not giving the data and had refused to surrender its encryption keys. Later in 2020, the company finally reached an agreement with Kremlin which helped in app’s return in Russia with great enforcement within the social media platform. The company also provided Russian users with an uncensored window into military invasion. It is still unknown that how much data the company has disclosed with the Russian government.

Also Read: TikTok Denies Sharing User Data of Indian Public to Chinese Government