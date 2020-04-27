Messaging app Telegram has announced that it is working to develop a group video calling service and planning to launch this year. The new service will offer security with usability. Telegram also reached 400 million monthly active users, doubling its user base in two years, which is revealed along with the announcement of the plans of Secure Group Video Calls by company.

Telegram to Add Secure Group Video Calls this Year

Telegram said that it hit the 400 million user milestone a year after reaching 300 million users. Hitting the milestone shows the app has doubled its user base since 2018, when it had 200 million monthly active users. The app is seeing at least 1.5 million new users sign up for the service each day. The report also says that, in over 20 countries. it is the most downloaded social media app.

However, Telegram’s user base is still far away from WhatsApp which boasted 2 billion users as of February 2020.

Moreover, Telegram is also launching new features. Users of the app will be able to add educational snippets to quizzes created on the service and use a new directory to browse the 20,000 stickers that are available on Telegram. The messaging app is also bringing new features for its macOS client.

We hope that the new addition of group video calls on Telegram will be fun.

