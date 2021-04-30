Telegram, the messaging app is finally able to accomplish the group video calling feature, copied from WhatsApp. No doubt, WhatsApp is one of the most widely used platforms and keeping in view its growing popularity, its so-called rivals are trying to forge the same feature in order to attract customers towards them. While Telegram announced this new feature was announced a long time ago, it will be finally reaching us, next month.

Telegram to launch Group Video Calling Feature in May

Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, released a small video of the upcoming feature. He also said:

”Speaking of video calls, we will be adding a video dimension to our voice chats in May, making Telegram a powerful platform for group video calls,”

Though Telegram is a latecomer when it comes to launching group video calling as Zoom, WhatsApp, Messenger Rooms, Hangouts had already captured a lot of customers, thanks to the lockdown imposed during Covid-19 throughout the globe.