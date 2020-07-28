Telegram Update Brings Profile Videos & 2GB File Sharing Support

In the race to become better than its competitor, Telegram update has added the capability of allowing users to add videos to their profile just beside the existing profile photos. The latest update of the messenger has also expanded the storage limit for sending media files, which was previously 1.5 GB and now transformed to 2 GB. Android users are lucky to get redesigned music player in the latest update. Moreover, the best thing is that now Telegram users can sign up on the three accounts simultaneously. The Telegram mobile app already had support for multiple accounts from 2017.

Telegram New Update Brings Profile Videos & 2GB File Sharing Support

With the new profile video feature, users can upload a video to their profile and can choose a frame that will be featured as a static picture in chats. To enhance the quality of videos, an integrated media editor can be used on the Telegram app. The new Soften skin option lets users edit their video before uploading on their profile. Moreover, an animated sticker can also be added to profile videos as well.

Moreover, the Telegram app is trying to prove that they are now better than WhatsApp by boosting their 165mB support. No doubt, WhatsApp has remained the pioneer of features, and Telegram is the app that follows it, but the new 2GB support is something that should be appreciated.

We were expecting to get something for group video calls as well, as the company had promised its users to provide them with secure group video calling features. May be the features we have recently received are the one company promised, or it might be possible that we will be getting some new features as well. Whatever is the case, we will have to wait longer to see the end results. Moreover, let’s see how WhatsApp will respond to it.

Also Read: Telegram to Add Secure Group Video Calls this Year