The latest Telegram update comes with some new features that include a new auto-delete feature for messages, home screen widgets, expiring invite links, and more.

The new feature called auto-delete feature allows you to set an auto-delete timer for messages that you want to remove (the feature is already available on Telegram for the secret messages option).

Telegram Update Comes with Auto-Delete Feature

Telegram said in a blog post, “Some conversations aren’t meant to last forever, which is why Telegram users can delete messages for all participants in a conversation at any time, without a trace. Since 2013, users can also set a self-destruct timer for messages in Secret Chats.”

The company further said, “starting today, you can enable an auto-delete timer in all Telegram chats, which will automatically erase messages for all participants either 24 hours or 7 days after sending.”

In order to activate the timer on Android, you need to tap ⋮ > Clear History then choose a duration.

While on iOS, you need to press and hold a message, tap Select > Clear Chat (top-left) > Enable Auto-Delete.

Moreover. the new home screen widget feature is allowing you a speedy access to your chats without wasting your extra time and the expiring invite links system facilitates you to make a created link inactive after a certain time. These new features are now available on Android and iOS versions of the Telegram app.

Other than these amazing features, the update also improves the chat importing experience and reporting system. In the latest update, users will also get to experience more animated emojis. According to the latest report, Telegram was the most downloaded app in January across the globe.

