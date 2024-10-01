Telemart and Alif Innovations launch Debit and Credit Card Instalments for Smartphones

Telemart, one of Pakistan’s top e-commerce platforms, has joined hands with Alif Innovations to address the growing issue of smartphone affordability in Pakistan. In a country where inflation continues to challenge consumers, this collaboration will allow millions of Debit and Credit Card users across Pakistan to purchase smartphones on Shariah Compliant easy monthly instalments.

With around 50 million debit and credit card users in Pakistan, this partnership opens up opportunities for consumers to purchase smartphones in 6 monthly instalments. The instalment plan is available for smartphones priced between PKR 30,000 and PKR 100,000. This instalment program is designed to ease the financial burden of tech upgrades, a key need in a nation with low smartphone penetration.

The plan is available online via Alif Shop App, ensuring that customers across Pakistan can benefit from the convenience of purchasing smartphones on easy terms. For offline shoppers, the instalment service will initially be available at selected Telemart stores during the pilot phase. Following the pilot, the plan will be expanded to more stores across the country, making it accessible to a wider audience.

To ensure secure payments, Telemart is using a state-of-the-art technology in partnership with a Global Tech company to block the smartphones in case of default or non-payment from the customers.

The collaboration between Telemart and Alif Innovations brings smartphones within easier reach for millions of Pakistanis. The aim of this initiative is to provide a practical solution to smartphone affordability, supporting greater access and convenience for consumers across the country.

