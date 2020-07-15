Telenor 3 Day Sahulat Offer is Now Available in Rs. 52
Telenor Pakistan has introduced a variety of Sahulat offers depending upon the users’ need. Telenor 3 Day Sahulat offer fulfils your need for 3 days. After subscribing to this offer, Telenor users will get 250 on-net minutes and 250 SMS. Moreover, users will also get 25 off-net minutes to make calls to friends on other networks.
Telenor 3 Day Sahulat Offer is Now Available in Rs. 52
Offered Incentives:
- 250 on-net minutes
- 25 off-net minutes
- 250 SMS
Get to know More about Telenor Internet Packages by clicking on it.
How to Avail the offer?
- You can subscribe to this offer via Telenor App or through the Official Website. If you want to activate the offer, click Here
Offer Eligibility:
- All Telenor prepaid users are eligible for this offer.
Validity:
- The offer is valid for 3 days.
Price:
- Telenor users can avail this offer in just Rs. 52 incl. tax
Terms and Conditions:
- Price is tax inclusive for AJK and GB.
- Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa + tax paisa will be charged on every call. These rates are 12.5 paisa in AJK and GB.
- Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.
- Telenor reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.
Check also : Telenor Call Packages