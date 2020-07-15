Telenor 3 Day Sahulat Offer is Now Available in Rs. 52

Telenor Pakistan has introduced a variety of Sahulat offers depending upon the users’ need. Telenor 3 Day Sahulat offer fulfils your need for 3 days. After subscribing to this offer, Telenor users will get 250 on-net minutes and 250 SMS. Moreover, users will also get 25 off-net minutes to make calls to friends on other networks.

Offered Incentives:

250 on-net minutes

25 off-net minutes

250 SMS

How to Avail the offer?

You can subscribe to this offer via Telenor App or through the Official Website. If you want to activate the offer, click Here

Offer Eligibility:

All Telenor prepaid users are eligible for this offer.

Validity:

The offer is valid for 3 days.

Price:

Telenor users can avail this offer in just Rs. 52 incl. tax

Terms and Conditions:

Price is tax inclusive for AJK and GB.

Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa + tax paisa will be charged on every call. These rates are 12.5 paisa in AJK and GB.

Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.

Telenor reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.

