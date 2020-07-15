Telenor 3 Day Sahulat Offer is Now Available in Rs. 52

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Jul 15, 2020
Telenor 3 Day Sahulat offer

Telenor Pakistan has introduced a variety of Sahulat offers depending upon the users’ need. Telenor 3 Day Sahulat offer fulfils your need for 3 days. After subscribing to this offer, Telenor users will get 250 on-net minutes and 250 SMS. Moreover, users will also get 25 off-net minutes to make calls to friends on other networks.

Offered Incentives:

  • 250 on-net minutes
  • 25 off-net minutes
  • 250 SMS

How to Avail the offer?

  • You can subscribe to this offer via Telenor App or through the Official Website. If you want to activate the offer, click Here

Offer Eligibility:

  • All Telenor prepaid users are eligible for this offer.

Validity:

  • The offer is valid for 3 days.

Price:

  • Telenor users can avail this offer in just Rs. 52 incl. tax

Terms and Conditions:

  • Price is tax inclusive for AJK and GB.
  • Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa + tax paisa will be charged on every call. These rates are 12.5 paisa in AJK and GB.
  • Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.
  • Telenor reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.

