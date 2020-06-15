Telenor 4G Late Night Offer Gives You Convenience for Whole Week

Telenor Pakistan has introduced an offer for its customers who love streaming and downloading and want to remain connected all the time. Telenor 4G Late Night Offer Gives You Convenience for Whole Week. The offer gives you 20 GB data which users can use between 1 AM- 9 AM. Moreover, the offer is available in just Rs. 50.

Offered Incentives:

20 GBs (1 AM- 9 AM)

Price:

Users can avail this offer in Just Rs. 50

How to Subscribe the Offer:

Telenor users can avail this offer by dialing *19#

Validity:

This offer is valid for 7 days.

Offer Eligibility:

All prepaid customers (Telenor and djuice) are eligible for this offer.

Terms and Conditions: