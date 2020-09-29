Telenor 4G Monthly Ultra Plus: Get 4G with Better Speed
Telenor brings you the best-in-class 4G with better speed and affordable rates with the 4G Monthly Ultra Plus
Internet 50 GB (incl. 25 GB 1AM-11AM)
Dial *303#
Validity 30 Days
ON THE GO MOBILE INTERNET, LIKE NEVER BEFORE!
Get a whole month’s worth of Telenor 4G internet with the 4G Monthly Ultra Plus for all that you can imagine. Seamless video calls, music streaming, downloading and late night chatting just got so much more convenient.
Offer Eligibility:
All djuice and Telenor users are eligible for this offer.
Validity:
The subscription is valid for 30 days.
Terms and Conditions
- After Rs60 of daily charging on default rate, further usage will be completely free for the rest of the day (Fair Usage Policy of 750MB).
- 4G bundles will work both on all 4G,3G & 2G
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G.
Yes, all 2G Bundle will not work on 3G or 4G. They will be for 2G area only
Bundle will be deactivated.
Bundle will be activated. Each bundle will expire as per its own validity. Bundle with lower validity will be consumed first.
Dial *999# to check the remaining internet volume.
No, this offer is not mutually exclusive with any other offer.
Telenor’ 4G bundle is valid on 2G+3G+4G, therefore even if you are not in 4G Coverage area the bundle will automatically on 3G/2G a well.
Source: Telenor
