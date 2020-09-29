ON THE GO MOBILE INTERNET, LIKE NEVER BEFORE!

Get a whole month’s worth of Telenor 4G internet with the 4G Monthly Ultra Plus for all that you can imagine. Seamless video calls, music streaming, downloading and late night chatting just got so much more convenient.

Telenor 4G Monthly Ultra Plus: Get 4G with Better Speed

Offer Eligibility:

All djuice and Telenor users are eligible for this offer.

Validity:

The subscription is valid for 30 days.