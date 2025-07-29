Telenor Asia cites Merger as Critical to Unlocking 5G in Pakistan

Pakistan’s ambitions to leap into the 5G era may be at risk without consolidation in the telecom sector, warns Jon Omund Revhaug, Head of Telenor Asia. In a stark assessment of the market, Revhaug said, in a media interview, that the industry’s current structure lacks the scale and financial viability to support the infrastructure needed for next-generation connectivity.

Revhaug pointed to the proposed merger between Telenor Pakistan and Ufone as a pivotal move toward strengthening the sector’s financial and operational foundations. “Over the past 11 years, Telenor has invested USD 2.4 billion in Pakistan. But looking ahead—especially with 5G on the horizon—much larger investments will be required,” he said.

Despite Pakistan’s strong digital potential, Revhaug pointed out key challenges holding the sector back. These include one of the lowest average revenues per user (ARPU) in the world, high spectrum costs, and limited profitability. He emphasized that such conditions make large-scale investment difficult to justify. “The current market structure doesn’t support the level of investment needed for sustainable digital growth,” Revhaug warned. He added that delays in approving the proposed merger could further hinder progress toward digital inclusion and 5G readiness. Given the situation, he also noted that Telenor may find it difficult to participate in upcoming spectrum auctions.

Revhaug drew comparisons with other regional markets where Telenor has successfully pursued consolidation. In Malaysia and Thailand, mergers enabled operators to unlock operational efficiencies, strengthen network capabilities, and attract long-term investment. In contrast, Pakistan remains in the early phases of digital transformation.

“Malaysia and Thailand are far ahead in their digital journeys. Pakistan, however, is just at the starting line—and unless the PTCL acquisition proceeds, the country risks missing out on the promise of 5G,” he said.

Also Read: Telenor Pakistan Honored with Two Awards at HR Digital Transformation and Analytics Awards 2025