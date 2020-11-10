Telenor Brings Amazing International Roaming Rate for Afghanistan
Telenor brings amazing International roaming rates for Afghanistan. All the Telenor postpaid users can enjoy talking to their loved ones if they are in Afghanistan for any task. They can make long calls at affordable rates.
You can check all the incoming and outgoing rate on all the networks in the below table.
|Operator
|AWCC
|ETISALAT AFGHANISTAN
|TDCA
|MTN AFGHANISTAN
|National Call
|69.45
|62.16
|69.45
|57.87
|Call to Pakistan
|185.2
|186.49
|173.62
|138.9
|Rest of the World
|578.75
|348.11
|347.25
|1227.17
|Satellite Call
|1041.74
|932.43
|861.18
|926
|Thuraya Call
|662.29
|860.66
|301.76
|665.08
|Incoming Call
|102.42
|97.58
|102.42
|90.85
|Outgoing SMS
|26.92
|21.27
|20.33
|34.09
|Call Setup
|269.22
|0
|0
|0
|Package Type
|Postpaid
|Postpaid
|Postpaid
|Postpaid
Terms and Conditions
- All postpaid customers would be charged 12.5% withholding tax on all types of Calls, SMS and GPRS while on International roaming.
- FED will no longer be charged on all types of Calls, SMS and GPRS while on international roaming in accordance to PTA regulation.
- The security deposit is Rs. 15,000.
- Prices are indicative and are subject to foreign exchange fluctuation
- Prices are subject to change without notice
- All prices offered are based on information provided by the network partner.
- Your IR bill will be generated in Pakistani Rupees with your monthly bill.
- To activate international roaming, please dial *759# or visit your nearest franchise or call 345
Notes
- Call charging interval is 1 minute
- All of the charges are in PKR
Source: Telenor
