



Telenor brings amazing International roaming rates for Afghanistan. All the Telenor postpaid users can enjoy talking to their loved ones if they are in Afghanistan for any task. They can make long calls at affordable rates.

You can check all the incoming and outgoing rate on all the networks in the below table.

Telenor Brings Amazing International Roaming Rate for Afghanistan

Operator AWCC ETISALAT AFGHANISTAN TDCA MTN AFGHANISTAN National Call 69.45 62.16 69.45 57.87 Call to Pakistan 185.2 186.49 173.62 138.9 Rest of the World 578.75 348.11 347.25 1227.17 Satellite Call 1041.74 932.43 861.18 926 Thuraya Call 662.29 860.66 301.76 665.08 Incoming Call 102.42 97.58 102.42 90.85 Outgoing SMS 26.92 21.27 20.33 34.09 Call Setup 269.22 0 0 0 Package Type Postpaid Postpaid Postpaid Postpaid

Terms and Conditions

All postpaid customers would be charged 12.5% withholding tax on all types of Calls, SMS and GPRS while on International roaming.

FED will no longer be charged on all types of Calls, SMS and GPRS while on international roaming in accordance to PTA regulation.

The security deposit is Rs. 15,000.

Prices are indicative and are subject to foreign exchange fluctuation

Prices are subject to change without notice

All prices offered are based on information provided by the network partner.

Your IR bill will be generated in Pakistani Rupees with your monthly bill.

To activate international roaming, please dial *759# or visit your nearest franchise or call 345

Notes

Call charging interval is 1 minute

All of the charges are in PKR

Source: Telenor

