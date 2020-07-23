Telenor Business Now Brings You ‘Telenor Smart Office’
Telenor Business is offering Telenor Smart Office solutions for corporate customers to help them make the most of an opportunity that comes with each call by ensuring 24/7 availability.
Telenor Smart office is a Mobile Private Branch Xchange System that enables small and medium enterprises to run their businesses effectively and efficiently. This solution empowers you to cater the customers’ requirements by routing their calls to the relevant departments by having a synchronized telephone system without the investment in expensive equipment.
Main Features
- Dual Purpose:Same Mobile line for your official and personal use
- Pool Minute Bundle: Minutes assigned to master number can be shared with extensions
- Extension with Prepaid/Postpaid option: select the extension in prepaid or postpaid option
- Call Recording: A comprehensive call recording feature for better performance management
- Interactive Voice Responsive (IVR) Management: Upload and Modify IVR as needed
- Voice Pulse: 30 and 60 second voice pulse for Telenor Smart Office
What’s New
- Web Portal: User friendly web portal with real-time monitoring dashboard also accessible through smartphone
- Authentication: Users authentication with unique username and password
- Conference bridging: lets you add more people in one call
- Voicemail: Helps prioritize your responses
Where do you need us?
Below are some of the ways we can enable your business processes to do more.
Industry
|Online Shopping
|Courier Services
|Pharmaceutical
|Restaurants
|Government
|Car Dealerships
|Real Estate
Source: Telenor (The above content taken from Telenor page as it is promotional)
