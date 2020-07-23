Telenor Business is offering Telenor Smart Office solutions for corporate customers to help them make the most of an opportunity that comes with each call by ensuring 24/7 availability.

Telenor Smart office is a Mobile Private Branch Xchange System that enables small and medium enterprises to run their businesses effectively and efficiently. This solution empowers you to cater the customers’ requirements by routing their calls to the relevant departments by having a synchronized telephone system without the investment in expensive equipment.

Telenor Business Now Brings You ‘Telenor Smart Office’

Main Features

Dual Purpose: Same Mobile line for your official and personal use

Same Mobile line for your official and personal use Pool Minute Bundle: Minutes assigned to master number can be shared with extensions

Extension with Prepaid/Postpaid option: select the extension in prepaid or postpaid option

Call Recording: A comprehensive call recording feature for better performance management

Interactive Voice Responsive (IVR) Management: Upload and Modify IVR as needed

Upload and Modify IVR as needed Voice Pulse: 30 and 60 second voice pulse for Telenor Smart Office

What’s New

Web Portal: User friendly web portal with real-time monitoring dashboard also accessible through smartphone

Authentication: Users authentication with unique username and password

Conference bridging: lets you add more people in one call

: lets you add more people in one call Voicemail: Helps prioritize your responses

Where do you need us?

Below are some of the ways we can enable your business processes to do more.

Industry Online Shopping Supports virtual setup of working environment

24/7 availability without physical infrastructure

Customer relationship management Courier Services On spot calls to trace address

Post delivery confirmation

Follow-up calls for unsuccessful deliveries Pharmaceutical On the go call receiving on company’s centralized master number by field force

Doctors/Distributors calls to dedicated sales agent

Flexible distribution network Restaurants Home delivery

Centralized branches

Customer relations management Government Centralized incoming call monitoring

District level assignment for quick response Car Dealerships Call recording to improve agent performance and sales

Post sale follow up calls

Upcoming maintenance calls Real Estate Dedicated agents for residential and commercial property rent or purchase

Routing of incoming calls to relevant teams

Enable agent competition for quicker response

Source: Telenor (The above content taken from Telenor page as it is promotional)

