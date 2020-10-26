Telenor Business Suite: Power to Control Costs
To ensure #MOREseZyada convenience and empowerment for Medium enterprises, Telenor Business Suite customers can now choose from a wide range of Monthly Value data packages.
Telenor Business suite is a digital bulk resource management platform. It gives the corporate customers the power to control costs and the flexibility to create offers to cater to their connectivity needs.
Telenor Business suite enables enterprises to customize their connectivity needs and run businesses effectively and efficiently. This solution empowers our customers to purchase the mobile broadband resources in bulk and distribute them among their users as per their organization requirements.
Why Telenor Business Suite?
More Convenience
Manage, assign & adjust internet volumes of your employees
More Control
The self-service portal is designed to view, monitor and control your staff usage
More Value
More Internet at similar prices charged by the competition
Main Features:
- Digital Cloud-Based Platform – Access the platform and its capability for where ever you are with utmost east and convenience.
- Build Your Own Bundle (BYOB) – The platform gives you the flexibility to build and customize as many offers for your end users as you want. You no longer have to rely on the limited off the self-offering as available in conventional offers.
- Control your Cost – Through the bulk purchase of resources you have the utmost control over you costs related to data connectivity needs
- Dashboard – Get a birds-eye view of your portfolio.
- Profile Creation – Through this feature customers enjoy the flexibility of assigning resources in bulk and also to manage their organization hierarchy based resource distribution.
- Alerts and Reporting – A comprehensive alert configuration and report generation module is available to track the usage trend of the child numbers enabling the customer to timely respond to his end-user needs
- Customer empowerment: Customers are empowered to perform their day to day task without relying on anyone
Pricing
|Internet Bundle
|Internet (GBs)
|Price (PKR)
|Value Beginner
|110
|5,000
|Value Medium
|220
|7,500
|Value Large
|330
|12,000
|Value XL
|1,100
|35,000
|Value XXL
|1,650
|50,000
|Value Super
|2,500
|75,000
|Value Ultimate
|4,000
|125,000
Source: Telenor
