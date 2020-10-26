



To ensure #MOREseZyada convenience and empowerment for Medium enterprises, Telenor Business Suite customers can now choose from a wide range of Monthly Value data packages.

Telenor Business suite is a digital bulk resource management platform. It gives the corporate customers the power to control costs and the flexibility to create offers to cater to their connectivity needs.

Telenor Business Suite: Power to Control Costs

Telenor Business suite enables enterprises to customize their connectivity needs and run businesses effectively and efficiently. This solution empowers our customers to purchase the mobile broadband resources in bulk and distribute them among their users as per their organization requirements.

Why Telenor Business Suite?

More Convenience

Manage, assign & adjust internet volumes of your employees

More Control

The self-service portal is designed to view, monitor and control your staff usage

More Value

More Internet at similar prices charged by the competition

Main Features:

Digital Cloud-Based Platform – Access the platform and its capability for where ever you are with utmost east and convenience.

– Access the platform and its capability for where ever you are with utmost east and convenience. Build Your Own Bundle (BYOB) – The platform gives you the flexibility to build and customize as many offers for your end users as you want. You no longer have to rely on the limited off the self-offering as available in conventional offers.

– The platform gives you the flexibility to build and customize as many offers for your end users as you want. You no longer have to rely on the limited off the self-offering as available in conventional offers. Control your Cost – Through the bulk purchase of resources you have the utmost control over you costs related to data connectivity needs

– Through the bulk purchase of resources you have the utmost control over you costs related to data connectivity needs Dashboard – Get a birds-eye view of your portfolio.

– Get a birds-eye view of your portfolio. Profile Creation – Through this feature customers enjoy the flexibility of assigning resources in bulk and also to manage their organization hierarchy based resource distribution.

– Through this feature customers enjoy the flexibility of assigning resources in bulk and also to manage their organization hierarchy based resource distribution. Alerts and Reporting – A comprehensive alert configuration and report generation module is available to track the usage trend of the child numbers enabling the customer to timely respond to his end-user needs

– A comprehensive alert configuration and report generation module is available to track the usage trend of the child numbers enabling the customer to timely respond to his end-user needs Customer empowerment: Customers are empowered to perform their day to day task without relying on anyone

Pricing

Internet Bundle Internet (GBs) Price (PKR) Value Beginner 110 5,000 Value Medium 220 7,500 Value Large 330 12,000 Value XL 1,100 35,000 Value XXL 1,650 50,000 Value Super 2,500 75,000 Value Ultimate 4,000 125,000

Source: Telenor

Recommended Reading: Enjoy More with Telenor Superload Offer