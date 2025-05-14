Telenor Group is in the process of selling its Pakistan operations to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL). However, the deal is facing delays due to some issues. Telenor has now expressed concern over the delays in its acquisition deal with PTCL. These delays are hurting the business. Telenor says it is losing customers because of the slow progress.

Telenor Customer Base Shrinks Amid Ongoing PTCL Acquisition Delays – Why Is It Taking So Long?

Telenor had announced in December 2023 that it would sell its Pakistan business to PTCL. But the deal needed regulatory approvals. In its latest report from Norway, Telenor said these approvals are taking longer than expected.

The company hopes the deal will be completed in the second half of 2025.

Telenor added that it is still talking to authorities. It said it believes the deal is good for all parties involved. Telenor expects to get the necessary clearances in the coming months.

Customer Base is Shrinking

Because of the delay, Telenor Pakistan is seeing a drop in its customer base. In the first quarter of 2025 (January to March), the number of users dropped by 3.1%. This shows that uncertainty is making users switch to other networks.

A shrinking user base means lower growth potential and a weaker market position for Telenor Pakistan. It also puts pressure on PTCL, which will be acquiring a declining asset if the deal is not closed soon.

Financial Performance Still Strong

Despite the drop in users, Telenor Pakistan managed to increase its earnings. The average revenue per user (ARPU) went up by 12.5%. This was due to improved economic conditions and lower energy costs.

Telenor’s total revenue in the first quarter of 2025 reached NOK 1.07 billion (around Rs 27.02 billion). Its adjusted EBITDA was NOK 592 million (Rs14.94 billion), which is higher than last year’s NOK 474 million (Rs11.96 billion).

For the full year 2024, Telenor Pakistan earned NOK 4.75 billion, or about Rs 120 billion. Sources say the company ended the year with a profit.

Telenor’s Other Businesses in Asia

Telenor Group operates in several Asian markets:

Grameenphone in Bangladesh (55.8% stake)

Telenor Pakistan (100% owned)

CelcomDigi in Malaysia (33.1% stake)

True Corporation in Thailand (30.3% stake)

Easypaisa in Pakistan (55% stake), a leading digital bank

Regional offices in Bangkok and Singapore

Impact of the Delay

The delay in completing the PTCL-Telenor deal could create long-term problems. Telenor Pakistan is already losing customers, which reduces its market value. If this continues, PTCL may acquire a weaker company than expected. The uncertainty also affects employees and business operations. Without clarity, Telenor may struggle to retain users and maintain service quality. In the end, both Telenor and PTCL could face reduced benefits from a deal that was expected to create growth and stability.