Telenor Family Share Plans for All
One bill, multiple users! Easily share and manage resources for your entire group under one number with Telenor Family Share Plans.
All Telenor Postpaid customers are eligible for this offer. Dial *377# to manage your group with ease once subscribed.
|Line Rent
|Max No. Of Child Numbers
|Security Deposit
|Internet
|Social
|SMS
|Telenor Mins
|Other Network Mins
|Rs. 1300 + tax
|1
|Rs. 2500
|20GB
|5GB
|10,000
|Unlimited* (FUP 10,000)
|700
|Rs. 1800 + tax
|2
|Rs. 3500
|30GB
|5GB
|10,000
|Unlimited* (FUP 10,000)
|1050
|Rs. 2200 + tax
|3
|Rs. 4000
|40GB
|5GB
|10,000
|Unlimited* (FUP 10,000)
|1400
|Rs. 2500 + tax
|4
|Rs. 4500
|50GB
|5GB
|10,000
|Unlimited* (FUP 10,000)
|1750
Terms and Conditions
- 20 paisa+tax charges will apply on dialing of USSDs for free resources check.
- All standard tariff and bundle rates are exclusive of tax.
- As per the directive of Supreme Court, all consumer taxes on telecom services have been restored and will be applicable on your postpaid bill dated 25-Apr-2019.
- Free line rent resource will be refreshed at the start of every bill cycle.
- Helpline Charges: Rs. 2.00+tax is charged upon connection to a Customer Relations Officer
- Price plan can be changed once in a billing cycle
- Telenor Pakistan has the right to update and revise the prices for its offerings as and when it sees fit
- Your Postpaid bill is due at the generation of your bill. In order to avoid blocking of your connection, please ensure to clear your dues within 14 days of the due date.
- Two types of resource sharing options are available, one-time sharing and monthly sharing
- One-time resource sharing is updated instantly
- Monthly resource sharing will be updated after the bill date
- New numbers cannot be added or updated in your plan if main number is restricted, suspended or blocked
- Resources cannot be shared and will not be renewed on bill run if main number is restricted, suspended or blocked
- In case of new child numbers, security deposit of Rs. 100 will be allocated to each child number
- Child numbers cannot perform any usage outside of allocated resources
- Child numbers can unsubscribe from the plan and change their price plan by dialing *377#
- If main number unsubscribes from the plan, the plan will no longer be applicable – however, child numbers would be able to use already allocated/remaining resources
Source: Telenor
