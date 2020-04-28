Telenor Pakistan has brought an interesting offer for its old customers. If you have not used your Telenor SIM from the last 60 days, you will get free incentives after activating it. The users will get 1000 on-net minutes, 1000 SMS and 500 MBs to stay connected with your loved ones. Moreover, Telenor users can use these incentives for seven days.

Activate Your Telenor SIM and Enjoy These Free Incentives

Offered Incentives:

1000 on-net minutes

1000 SMS

500 MB

How to Avail Free Incentives:

Telenor users can avail these incentives by dilaing *585#

Validity:

The offered incentives are valid for seven days only.

Terms and Conditions:

Bonus will be posted within 2 hours from the time of subscription

Call setup charges of Rs.0.125 will be charged on every call

Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.

Subscribers in Astore, Baltistan, Diamir, Ghanche, Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Kharmang, Nagar and Shigar will get 50 ON-Net minutes daily with SIM Lagao Offer for 60 days.

Telenor reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.

