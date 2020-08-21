Telenor iMDP: A Gateway into the Corporate Sector!

Telenor brings you Interactive Management Development Programme (iMDP) that supercharge your current skill set in an engaging way & you get certified. It is a gateway to the corporate sector. iMDP acts as an enabler that helps you fulfill your learning gaps as well as make you able to excel in your professional career.

According to iMDP, It is an easy to use online learning platform to develop budding business leaders, innovators and thinkers. Leveraging engaging tools such as animations, infographics, gamification, and simulations, iMDP’s various modules help you re-skill and up-skill your current skill sets. For only PKR. 1,500, iMDP allows you to be certified and get connected with the top corporate firms in the country. Before investing into these premium features, iMDP provides the opportunity to try the programme free of cost.

Once you get enrolled in the program, you’ll get to learn about marketing, entrepreneurship, iTution/iSchool/EDTECH WORX and iCLUB.

The platform is providing you the opportunity to learn how to build the connections. It is also offering you 24/7 online learning with digital interactive courses and much more.