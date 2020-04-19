Telenor Pakistan has introduced an offer for its users. Now Stay Socially Connected with your loved ones with Telenor Late Night Offer while staying at home. The offer let you use 20 GB data for one week. However, users can use this data from 1 AM to 9 AM. Moreover, Telenor users can get this offer in just Rs. 45. Now stay at home and connected with your loved ones with this offer.

Stay Socially Connected with Telenor Late Night Offer

Offered Incentives:

20 GB (1 AM- 9 AM)

How to avail the offer:

Telenor users can avail this offer by dilaing *19#

Price:

Telenor users can get this offer in Rs. 45

Validity:

The offer is valid for 1 week.

Terms and Conditions: