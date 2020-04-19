Stay Socially Connected with Telenor Late Night Offer

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Apr 19, 2020
Telenor Late Night Offer

Telenor Pakistan has introduced an offer for its users. Now Stay Socially Connected with your loved ones with Telenor Late Night Offer while staying at home. The offer let you use 20 GB data for one week. However, users can use this data from 1 AM to 9 AM. Moreover, Telenor users can get this offer in just Rs. 45. Now stay at home and connected with your loved ones with this offer.

Offered Incentives:

  • 20 GB (1 AM- 9 AM)

How to avail the offer:

  • Telenor users can avail this offer by dilaing *19#

Price:

  • Telenor users can get this offer in Rs. 45

Validity:

  • The offer is valid for 1 week.

Terms and Conditions:

  • For details on regional taxation, please Click Here
  • Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.
  • After Rs60 of daily charging on default rate, further usage will be completely free for the rest of the day (Fair Usage Policy of 750MB).
  • 4G bundles will work both on all 4G,3G & 2G
  • Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.
  • Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G.

