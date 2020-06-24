Get These Incentives with Telenor Mega Weekly Easycard

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Jun 24, 2020
Less than a minute
Telenor Mega Weekly Easycard

Telenor Pakistan introduces an exciting offer for its customer. Telenor Mega Weekly Easycard is a new addition to the Easycard family. Mega Weekly Easycard gives you a lot of incentives in just Rs. 222. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 2000 on-net minutes and SMS. They will also get 10,000 MBs (5,000 MB from 1AM-11AM) data and 70 off-net minutes. The package gives you relief for a whole week.

The package lets you stay connected with your loved ones throughout the week. All Telenor prepaid users are eligible for this offer.

Offered Incentives:

  • 2000 Telenor+PTCL minutes
  • 70 off-net minutes
  • 2000 SMS
  • 10,000 MBs (5,000 MB from 1AM- 11AM)

How to Subscribe the Offer?

  • Telenor users can subscribe the offer by dialing *001#

Price:

  • Users can avail this offer in Just Rs. 222

Validity:

  • This offer is valid for 7 days.

Terms and Conditions:

  • For details on regional taxation, please Click Here
  • Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.
  • Re-subscription within validity period of the offer will add additional internet to existing internet volume.
  • To check remaining internet MB’s, dial *999#.

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on innovation in technology. She likes music, photography, traveling and exploring nature.

