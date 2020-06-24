Telenor Pakistan introduces an exciting offer for its customer. Telenor Mega Weekly Easycard is a new addition to the Easycard family. Mega Weekly Easycard gives you a lot of incentives in just Rs. 222. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 2000 on-net minutes and SMS. They will also get 10,000 MBs (5,000 MB from 1AM-11AM) data and 70 off-net minutes. The package gives you relief for a whole week.

Get These Incentives with Telenor Mega Weekly Easycard

The package lets you stay connected with your loved ones throughout the week. All Telenor prepaid users are eligible for this offer.

Offered Incentives:

2000 Telenor+PTCL minutes

70 off-net minutes

2000 SMS

10,000 MBs (5,000 MB from 1AM- 11AM)

How to Subscribe the Offer?

Telenor users can subscribe the offer by dialing *001#

Price:

Users can avail this offer in Just Rs. 222

Validity:

This offer is valid for 7 days.

Terms and Conditions: