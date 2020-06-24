Get These Incentives with Telenor Mega Weekly Easycard
Telenor Pakistan introduces an exciting offer for its customer. Telenor Mega Weekly Easycard is a new addition to the Easycard family. Mega Weekly Easycard gives you a lot of incentives in just Rs. 222. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 2000 on-net minutes and SMS. They will also get 10,000 MBs (5,000 MB from 1AM-11AM) data and 70 off-net minutes. The package gives you relief for a whole week.
The package lets you stay connected with your loved ones throughout the week. All Telenor prepaid users are eligible for this offer.
Offered Incentives:
- 2000 Telenor+PTCL minutes
- 70 off-net minutes
- 2000 SMS
- 10,000 MBs (5,000 MB from 1AM- 11AM)
How to Subscribe the Offer?
- Telenor users can subscribe the offer by dialing *001#
Price:
- Users can avail this offer in Just Rs. 222
Validity:
- This offer is valid for 7 days.
Terms and Conditions:
- For details on regional taxation, please Click Here
- Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.
- Re-subscription within validity period of the offer will add additional internet to existing internet volume.
- To check remaining internet MB’s, dial *999#.