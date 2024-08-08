Telenor Monthly Prime Offer: Incredible Benefits for Just Rs 1200!

Staying connected has become more important than ever in today’s fast-paced digital world. Telenor brings an amazing discount on its Monthly Prime Offer, designed to provide customers with unparalleled value and connectivity. The Telenor Monthly Prime Offer, originally priced at Rs 2000, is now available at a discounted rate of just Rs 1200. This offer comes with features that cater to all your communication needs, ensuring you remain connected, entertained, and informed. So, what are you waiting for? Subscribe now and get incredible benefits.

What’s Included in the Telenor Monthly Prime Offer?

300GB Data

PandaPro Subscription

50 Minutes of International Calling

Unlimited Telenor Minutes

1500 Minutes to Other Networks

How to Activate?

Subscribing to the Telenor Monthly Prime Offer is quite easy. Dial *345*130# from your Telenor number, or visit your nearest retailer, Easypaisa outlet, or use the My Telenor app. This offer is available for a limited time, so don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity.

Terms and Conditions

FUP of 200,000 minutes applies.

IDD minutes apply to ten countries: USA, UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, China, Malaysia, and Kuwait.

Multiple subscriptions are allowed on the offer, and each subsequent re-subscription extends the validity by 30 days from the time of re-subscription.

Call setup charges are not applicable for this package.

The bundle will not be renewed automatically; customers need to re-subscribe to continue enjoying the benefits.

All prices are inclusive of tax.

The Monthly Prime Offer provides a complete solution for your communication and entertainment needs. With extensive data, international calling options, and unlimited network minutes, this Telenor package offers unbeatable value. So, make the smart choice and stay connected through this amazing offer.

Telenor Packages

Call Packages

Internet Packages

SMS Packages