Telenor Monthly Prime Offer Now Available at Rs. 800 Discount

If you’re looking for the ultimate all-in-one package for your mobile needs, Telenor has something special just for you. The Telenor Monthly Prime Offer is now available at a huge Rs. 800 discount! This limited-time offer brings premium features at a much more affordable price.

The Original Price of the bundle was Rs. 2,300. However, Telenor has now reduced the price to Rs 1500. That’s right—you save Rs. 800 and still get access to massive benefits for an entire month.

What You Get in the Monthly Prime Offer:

For just Rs. 1,500 load, here’s everything you’ll enjoy for 30 days:

300GB Internet

Unlimited On-Net Minutes (Fair Usage Policy of 200,000 minutes applies)

50 Free International Minutes (These minutes can be used for calls to the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, China, Malaysia, and Kuwait.)

You can dial *345*130# to subscribe to this offer.

This offer is available for all Telenor prepaid customers across Pakistan. Whether you’re a long-time user or just switched to Telenor, you can take advantage of this powerful bundle.

Validity

The package is valid for 30 days from the date of activation. Telenor will notify you once the offer expires so you can renew it on time and continue enjoying seamless service.

Terms & Conditions

All prices are inclusive of Tax

The bundle will not be renewed automatically

Call Setup Charges are not applicable for this package

Customers may use any other package along with this package

IDD minutes are for 10 destinations:

USA, UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, China, Malaysia, and Kuwait

This offer is not available for AJK/GB.

