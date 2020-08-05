Telenor MUSE: The Learning App for Primary Grades
Now start your digital learning with Telenor MUSE app. Muse is a seriously-fun digital learning solution that makes lessons engaging and increases student performance.
Muse & Students
All children have an innate sense of wonder. All that is needed is a little spark to kindle the fire. With their seriously-fun digital lessons, Muse provides the spark that ignites kids’ passion for learning.
- Comprehensive Digital Library
Over 1,000 digital lessons and practice exercises for primary-grade Math, Urdu, Science and English, offering teachers a vast array of resources
- Content Made for Young Learners
Fun video lessons with lovable animated characters that keep students engaged
- Interactive Exercises and Tests
Quick practice exercises and tests with each lesson to gain immediate feedback and assess what students have learned and where they need help
- Support for Teachers
Teacher Training and suggested Lesson Plans provide the needed support and flexibility to teachers to run better lessons with Muse
- STEM-inspired Lessons
Muse lessons designed with the STEM approach help strengthen Math and Science concepts in students
- Building 21st Century Skills
Muse lessons and suggested activities empower the teachers to build 21st-century skills in students with a focus on communication, creativity, critical thinking and collaboration.
- Students Performance Tracking
Performance tracking of logged-in students provide better visibility of their progress and help address students’ learning needs
- Assisted Reading for English Readers
The ‘Read with me’ and ‘Read to me’ features in English readers significantly improve reading and pronunciation skills
- Rigorously Reviewed Curriculum
Developed with technical support from our international partners, schools can rest assured that Muse lessons offer thoroughly reviewed content.
Muse & Teachers
Teachers are always looking for fun and engaging resources to deliver better lessons. Muse Lessons are just the resource teachers need! With hundreds of lessons to choose from, teachers are never short on options.
Muse & Schools
Schools need learning solutions that come with student performance measurements so they can help all students succeed. Muse Lessons come with a Schools Dashboard that lets school admins monitor the performance of all students.
SOURCE: TELENOR PAGE