Your Telenor Number Is Not Going Anywhere, It Will Work on Ufone After the Merger

If you are one of the tens of millions of Pakistanis on a Telenor SIM, here is the most important thing to know right now: your number is not changing. When Telenor Pakistan and Ufone complete their merger, your existing Telenor number will continue to work seamlessly on the Ufone network.

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has now granted technical approval for the merger, moving Pakistan’s most significant telecom consolidation in decades firmly into its next phase.

PSX Gets the Official Word

The merger crossed a formal milestone on Tuesday as the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) was officially notified of the development.

Since the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is a listed company and Ufone operates as its key subsidiary, the company secretary formally informed the exchange that Ufone was technically already a part of PTCL. It is a legal formality on paper, but on the market, it signals that the merger is no longer a behind-the-scenes arrangement. It is now a matter of public record on Pakistan’s primary stock exchange.

For investors, analysts, and the broader business community, the PSX notification marks the point where the Telenor-Ufone merger becomes fully official in the eyes of the market.

What Happens Next: The Legal Road Ahead

Technical approval from the PTA clears the regulatory path, but the merger still has one significant process remaining: amalgamation through the Islamabad High Court.

A senior PTCL official confirmed that no further board approvals are required; the necessary permissions for the Telenor Pakistan takeover were already secured. The court filing is expected imminently.

“Legal approvals are the next steps, and for that, an application for amalgamation will be filed in the Islamabad High Court soon,” the official stated.

The amalgamation process is expected to take up to four weeks. During this window, the court conducts a structured due diligence review, verifying that neither party carries unresolved litigation involving individuals, outstanding bank loans, tax disputes, consumer complaints, or conflicts with competing telecom operators. Input is gathered from the State Bank of Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue, and the legal teams of both Telenor Pakistan and PTCL before the process concludes.

Your SIM, Your Number: No Action Required

Returning to what matters most for everyday subscribers: the transition has been designed to be invisible to the end user.

Existing Telenor SIM cards will continue functioning on the Ufone network without requiring any replacement or re-registration. Your number stays the same. Your contacts do not need updating. Your WhatsApp, your bank OTPs, your ride-hailing apps, and everything tied to your Telenor number carry over automatically.

This is not a minor operational detail. By guaranteeing continuity, the merged entity protects its combined base of approximately 72.45 million subscribers from day one.

Towers, Spectrum, and the Infrastructure Overhaul

Behind the scenes, the operational integration is already beginning.

The PTA’s NOC authorises Ufone to start converging its backend systems with Telenor Pakistan’s infrastructure. The most visible aspect of this will be the rationalisation of the combined tower network, currently sitting at around 26,000 towers nationwide. Many of these towers are geographically clustered, making consolidation both logical and cost-effective.

The merged company can decommission redundant towers, though the PTA has set conditions for towers currently shared with Jazz and Zong, ensuring that network-sharing arrangements are not abruptly cut off.

To protect the franchisee network, the PTA has also mandated that any franchise contract termination requires a minimum of six months’ notice, shielding thousands of small retailers and franchise operators who built their businesses around either brand.

A Three-Player Market Takes Shape

The numbers behind this merger tell a story about where Pakistan’s telecom market is heading.

Pakistan currently has approximately 202 million mobile subscribers. Jazz leads with 74.19 million, Zong follows with 53.90 million, and the merged Telenor-Ufone entity will command roughly 72.45 million, making it the second largest operator in the country.

That figure will likely shrink by around 10 percent post-merger, as many subscribers hold active SIMs from both Telenor and Ufone simultaneously. Once the networks merge, those dual-SIM users will have little reason to maintain two connections on the same operator and are expected to migrate to Jazz or Zong.

Even with that anticipated churn, Pakistan is effectively moving from a four-player telecom market to a three-player one. How that shift affects pricing, competition, and service quality will be the defining story of Pakistan’s telecom sector for the next several years.

For Pakistan’s telecom market, the era of four competing operators is drawing to a close. What the three-player landscape delivers, in terms of investment, coverage, and consumer value, will depend entirely on how well this merger executes on its considerable promise.

The number you have had for years is not going anywhere. Everything else, however, is about to change.