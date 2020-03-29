Telenor offers free WhatsApp to Stay Connected with your loved ones while Staying at home
Telenor offers free WhatsApp to Stay Connected with your loved ones while staying at home. After subscribing to this offer, Telenor users will be able to use free WhatsApp for unlimited messaging, photo and video sharing. All you need to do is just dial *247# and you will get 2GB to use WhatsApp for a month.
Offered Incentives:
- 2GB for WhatsApp for a Month
How to avail this Offer:
Telenor users can avail free Whatsapp by dialing *247#
Offer Eligibility
- All Telenor prepaid users are eligible for this offer.
Validity:
- The Free WhatsApp bundle is valid for 30 days.
Disclaimers:
- Rs. 0.01 will be charged
Terms and Conditions:
- If subscribers change their package, the WhatsApp bundle will expire and will have to be activated again
- Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.
- Subscribers will be charged only if they share their location from WhatsApp. Other than that all WhatsApp usage is free
- Subscribers will not be able to avail Free WhatsApp if they have Zero balance as an internet session cannot be initiated in 0 balance state. Even if the customer has 1 Paisa in their account they can avail the Free WhatsApp Offer
- Subscribers will be informed when the bundle expires at midnight.