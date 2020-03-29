Telenor offers free WhatsApp to Stay Connected with your loved ones while Staying at home

Telenor offers free WhatsApp to Stay Connected with your loved ones while staying at home. After subscribing to this offer, Telenor users will be able to use free WhatsApp for unlimited messaging, photo and video sharing. All you need to do is just dial *247# and you will get 2GB to use WhatsApp for a month.

Offered Incentives:

2GB for WhatsApp for a Month

How to avail this Offer:

Telenor users can avail free Whatsapp by dialing *247#

Offer Eligibility

All Telenor prepaid users are eligible for this offer.

Validity:

The Free WhatsApp bundle is valid for 30 days.

Disclaimers:

Rs. 0.01 will be charged

Terms and Conditions: