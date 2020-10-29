Telenor Pakistan has partnered with STARZ PLAY by Cinepax, in order to provide unlimited content with flexible payment methods to all Telenor prepaid and postpaid users.

Telenor Offers you to Watch Favourite Shows on Starzplay

STARZ PLAY by Cinepax is a subscription video on demand (SVOD) service that streams thousands of blockbuster Hollywood movies, TV shows, documentaries, kid’s entertainment and same-day-as-the-US series – plus dedicated Pakistani and Bollywood content.

After a 30-day free trial, users can subscribe to daily, weekly and monthly packages through direct carrier billing, via Telenor mobile balance.

How to Subscribe

Visit https://starzplay.pk/en/partners/telenor Choose the price plan that best suits your needs Enter your mobile number Click “Start your Trial” Enter a verification code sent via SMS Enjoy Starzplay

Payment Plans: