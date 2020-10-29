Telenor Offers you to Watch Favourite Shows on Starzplay

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Oct 29, 2020
Watch thousands of blockbuster movies and your favourite shows on Starzplay – just signup with your Telenor mobile number to enjoy a 30-day free trial and pay with mobile balance thereafter.

Telenor Pakistan has partnered with STARZ PLAY by Cinepax, in order to provide unlimited content with flexible payment methods to all Telenor prepaid and postpaid users.

STARZ PLAY by Cinepax is a subscription video on demand (SVOD) service that streams thousands of blockbuster Hollywood movies, TV shows, documentaries, kid’s entertainment and same-day-as-the-US series – plus dedicated Pakistani and Bollywood content.

After a 30-day free trial, users can subscribe to daily, weekly and monthly packages through direct carrier billing, via Telenor mobile balance.

How to Subscribe

  1. Visit https://starzplay.pk/en/partners/telenor
  2. Choose the price plan that best suits your needs
  3. Enter your mobile number
  4. Click “Start your Trial”
  5. Enter a verification code sent via SMS
  6. Enjoy Starzplay

Payment Plans:

  • Daily 8 PKR
  • Weekly 59 PKR
  • Monthly 239 PKR

Terms and Conditions

  • Subscription fees are charged in advance for prepaid customers and in the bill for post-paid customers
  • Subscription will automatically renew for additional periods on or around each renewal date after you registered for the Service unless you cancel your subscription prior to the applicable Renewal Date

Source: Telenor

