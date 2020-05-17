Telenor Offers All These Incentives For a Month in Just Rs. 400

Telenor Pakistan brings an amazing offer for its customers. Now enjoy 500 on-net minutes+ SMS, 50 off-net minutes and 3000 MBs for a month. Telenor Offers All These Incentives For a Month in Just Rs. 400. To activate this offer, you need to dial *350#.

Telenor Offers All These Incentives For a Month in Just Rs. 400

Offered Incentives:

50 minutes for other networks

500 minutes for Telenor+PTCL

500 SMS

3000 MBs (2000 MBs for WhatsApp)

How to Avail Free Incentives:

Telenor users can avail this bundle by dialing *350#

See Also: Telenor Pakistan and Google collaborate to train and upskill Small Businesses against the impact of coronavirus pandemic

Price:

The users can get this bundle in Rs. 400 incl. tax

Validity:

The offered incentives are valid for one month only.

Terms and Conditions: