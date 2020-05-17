Telenor Offers All These Incentives For a Month in Just Rs. 400

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: May 17, 2020
Telenor Pakistan brings an amazing offer for its customers. Now enjoy 500 on-net minutes+ SMS, 50 off-net minutes and 3000 MBs for a month. Telenor Offers All These Incentives For a Month in Just Rs. 400. To activate this offer, you need to dial *350#.

Offered Incentives:

  • 50 minutes for other networks
  • 500 minutes for Telenor+PTCL
  • 500 SMS
  • 3000 MBs (2000 MBs for WhatsApp)

How to Avail Free Incentives:

  • Telenor users can avail this bundle by dialing *350#

Price:

  • The users can get this bundle in Rs. 400 incl. tax

Validity:

  • The offered incentives are valid for one month only.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.
  • After Rs60 of daily charging on default rate, further usage will be completely free for the rest of the day (Fair Usage Policy of 750MB).
  • 4G bundles will work both on all 4G,3G & 2G
  • Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.
  • Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G.

