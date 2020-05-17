Telenor Offers All These Incentives For a Month in Just Rs. 400
Telenor Pakistan brings an amazing offer for its customers. Now enjoy 500 on-net minutes+ SMS, 50 off-net minutes and 3000 MBs for a month. Telenor Offers All These Incentives For a Month in Just Rs. 400. To activate this offer, you need to dial *350#.
Offered Incentives:
- 50 minutes for other networks
- 500 minutes for Telenor+PTCL
- 500 SMS
- 3000 MBs (2000 MBs for WhatsApp)
How to Avail Free Incentives:
- Telenor users can avail this bundle by dialing *350#
Price:
- The users can get this bundle in Rs. 400 incl. tax
Validity:
- The offered incentives are valid for one month only.
Terms and Conditions:
- Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.
- After Rs60 of daily charging on default rate, further usage will be completely free for the rest of the day (Fair Usage Policy of 750MB).
- 4G bundles will work both on all 4G,3G & 2G
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G.