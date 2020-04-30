Telenor Pakistan has partnered with Google in order to train and upskill small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to help them survive during the crisis and minimize the impact of ongoing pandemic on their operations. The online skills training will be conducted as a series of webinars under ‘Going Online with Google’ initiative and Telenor Pakistan will reach out to a number of SMEs, including over 2,000 of its corporate clients, encourage them to take part in this initiative.

Majority of SMEs in the country have reported that COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown has impacted their operations and financial health. ‘Going online with Google’ initiative to train and upskill SMEs comes with the ambition to enable small businesses to continue their operations by exploring the digital arena for business continuation. This training is a series of webinars consisting of four live stream sessions to help businesses carry on their operations online. These include an overview at the digital marketing landscape, how Google tools can enable and enhance a small business’ online presence and the use of digital marketing tools to achieve business goals.

Telenor Pakistan and Google collaborate to train and upskill Small Businesses against the impact of coronavirus pandemic

“SME sector plays an extremely important part in modern economy as they are responsible for majority of jobs and income creation in any country. We believe that at a time like this, it is essential to support SMEs for continued operations, and upskill them through digital mediums which presents an opportunity as SMEs are proving to be the most attractive and tremendous innovative system.” said Haroon Bhatti, Chief Business Officer at Telenor Pakistan. “We are pleased to collaborate with Google for this industry first initiative to help small businesses navigate through the new norm.”

check out? Pentagon Releases 3 Historic UFO Footages For the Record

‘Going online with Google’ focuses on understanding today’s landscape, help SMEs understand how to navigate through changing market dynamics and how to take their business online. Registrations are open for SMEs to join this series of webinars; the first webinar is scheduled for tomorrow, 30th April, and the series will conclude in a fortnight. For further information and to register online, visit http://events.withgoogle.com/going-online-with-google-pk

–