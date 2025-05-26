Telenor Pakistan and Telecom Foundation Join Forces to Promote Child Online Protection

In a significant step towards promoting safe and responsible internet use among youth, Telenor Pakistan and the Telecom Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement Telenor’s flagship Child Online Protection program across the Telecom Foundation Education System (TFES).

Affiliated with the Ministry of IT & Telecom, TFES delivers quality education, equipped with modern facilities such as labs, coding programs and digital learning environments. Under this collaboration, Telenor Pakistan will provide comprehensive training to students and staff of TFES on key areas including digital literacy, online safety, cyberbullying prevention, and responsible internet usage. The initiative aims to empower young learners and educators with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the digital world safely and confidently.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at Telenor Pakistan’s headquarters, 345, in Islamabad. The event was attended by Khurrum Ashfaque, CEO, Telenor Pakistan; Areej Khan, Chief People Officer, Telenor Pakistan; Syed Zomma Mohiuddin, President & CEO of Telecom Foundation, along with senior representatives from both organizations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Khurrum Ashfaque, CEO of Telenor Pakistan, stated:

“It is a privilege to announce our partnership with the Telecom Foundation to advance Child Online Protection and promote digital literacy among young learners. At Telenor Pakistan, we believe that true digital empowerment is only possible when it is underpinned by digital safety. This collaboration marks an important step in equipping the next generation with the tools and awareness they need to navigate the digital world responsibly and confidently.”

Syed Zomma Mohiuddin, President & CEO, Telecom Foundation said, “Through this partnership, we aim to provide a fulfilment route for the Foundation’s Vision of imparting much needed character building and ethical values among students, along with empowering both students and staff with the necessary protection and knowledge to navigate the digital world responsibly and effectively.”

Telenor Pakistan, in collaboration with UNICEF, is currently implementing a project on Child Online Protection. The initiative aims to educate 750,000 adolescents and caregivers through a combination of in-person training sessions and digital awareness campaigns. This collaboration with Telecom Foundation reaffirms Telenor Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to promote digital inclusion and safety, while contributing to the development of a well-informed and digitally responsible future generation.

