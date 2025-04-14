Telenor Pakistan Announces Leadership elevations to drive Customer Value and Growth

Telenor Pakistan today announced leadership elevations with a renewed focus on delivering exceptional value to its customers. This change leverages internal talent growth and aligns key functions to capitalise on emerging opportunities in Pakistan’s dynamic telecommunications landscape.

As part of leadership elevations, Waqas Amanullah will assume the role of Chief Consumer Business Officer (CCBO), and will continue to focus on customer experience and strengthening the distribution network. Ahsan Maykan will take on the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), spearheading innovative marketing strategies, brand and product development, digital platform expansion and building advanced analytics capabilities for delivering value to customers. Additionally, Shan Ul Haq will lead the Corporate Affairs Division as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (CCAO), and will manage the external business environment, ensuring alignment with internal business strategy execution.

Khurrum Ashfaque, CEO of Telenor Pakistan, stated, “Telenor Pakistan has always taken pride in nurturing homegrown talent and building a strong pipeline of leadership. These recent leadership elevations are a testament to our unwavering focus on talent development and recognition, where our people have risen in their careers to take on greater responsibilities. As we continue to evolve, our commitment continues to be deeply rooted in delivering greater value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Also Read: Telenor-PTCL Merger Nears Approval After SIFC Push