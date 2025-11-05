Telenor Pakistan Appoints Bilal Javed Bhatti as Chief Business Officer

Telenor Pakistan today announced the appointment of Bilal Javed Bhatti as its new Chief Business Officer (CBO). With over 20 years of diverse industry experience across product management, customer experience, sales leadership, and strategy, Bilal brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.

A seasoned professional with over 12 years at Telenor, Bilal has been instrumental in driving digital transformation across multiple domains, from scaling the company’s sales and distribution network to enhancing customer journeys through AI-driven automation. Prior to this appointment, Bilal served as Vice President Sales & Distribution, where he led a team of 175 professionals and delivered significant revenue growth through channel digitization, fintech partnerships, and retail transformation initiatives.

Commenting on the appointment, Fridtjof Rusten, CEO, Telenor Pakistan, said:

“Bilal’s appointment is a proud moment for us as it reflects the strength of our internal talent pipeline. He has consistently demonstrated visionary leadership, commercial acumen, and people-first thinking, qualities that make him a strong addition to our leadership team. I am confident he will continue to build on our growth momentum and strengthen our value proposition for customers and partners alike.”

This appointment underscores Telenor Pakistan’s commitment to developing and empowering homegrown talent, while advancing its strategic focus on sustainable growth, innovation, and customer-centric excellence.

