Telenor Pakistan Bolsters Network to Improve Lives and Livelihoods in Gilgit Baltistan

Telenor Pakistan proudly announces the launch of its state-of-the-art 4G internet services in Hunza along with upgradation and expansion of its network in Gilgit and Skardu, marking a significant milestone in the region’s digital transformation. This move is set to enhance connectivity, stimulate local tourism, and drive the growth of e-commerce in Hunza and the broader Gilgit-Baltistan region, including Skardu.

By upgrading its cellular infrastructure, Telenor Pakistan is bringing high-speed mobile broadband to the heart of one of Pakistan’s most picturesque and remote areas. This advancement not only addresses the connectivity needs of the local population but also paves the way for Gilgit Baltistan’s expanding tourism industry and digital economy. Enhanced internet speeds will also support the expansion of e-commerce platforms, enabling local businesses to reach broader markets and fostering economic opportunities within and outside the region.

To celebrate this significant milestone, Telenor Pakistan hosted a panel discussion titled “Unleashing the Power of Connectivity: Transforming the Northern Areas of Pakistan into a Digital Hub.” The event delved into various crucial topics, including education, e-commerce, tourism, and skill development. The distinguished speaker line-up featured Rohma Labeeb, Country Director at Accelerate Prosperity; Ahsan Maykan, VP Consumer Marketing & Digital Products at Telenor Pakistan; and Abdul Wahab, Chief Business Officer at Bookme.pk. Additionally, Naeem, Co-founder of uConnect, shared a success story from Gilgit Baltistan, highlighting how the tech startup has created over 100 jobs in the region while developing skills for the youth through their skill development program.

Khurrum Ashfaque, Chief Executive Officer, Telenor Pakistan, emphasized the importance of this initiative and said,

“In this increasingly digital world, where connectivity is a critical driver of growth and development, Telenor Pakistan is thrilled to bring the benefits of 4G internet to the people of Gilgit Baltistan. Given the geographic nature of region, it is very difficult to maintain high quality services, but we have taken on this technological challenge as a testament to our commitment to connect and empower communities where connectivity matters the most. We look forward to supporting the region’s digital journey and socioeconomic development.

Following the successful launch of 4G services in Gilgit and Skardu in 2019, Telenor Pakistan has now extended its reach to Hunza, a region where hi-speed internet connectivity matters the most for communities to introduce themselves in the digital world. This move underscores Telenor Pakistan’s dedication to fostering inclusive growth and development, bridging the connectivity gap, and empowering local communities with new opportunities for economic and social advancement.

Also Read: Telenor Monthly Prime Offer: Incredible Benefits for Just Rs 1200!