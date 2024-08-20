Telenor Pakistan Brings Secure eSIM Technology to its Customers Across the Network

Telenor Pakistan today announced the launch of its advanced eSIM technology, for its customers nationwide. As a pioneer in the industry, Telenor Pakistan is the first to offer a first-of-its-kind paperless eSIM solution, setting a new standard for convenience, security, and flexibility for its valued customers nationwide.

An eSIM, or embedded SIM, is a digital SIM that allows users to activate a cellular plan without the need for a physical SIM card. This solution enhances security, protecting users from theft and unauthorised use, while maintaining seamless connectivity across a wide range of compatible devices, including smartphones, smartwatches, and IoT-enabled gadgets. With eSIM, users can easily activate and store multiple phone numbers on a single compatible device, enjoying greater flexibility and convenience.

“Globally, adopting secure and eco-friendly lifestyles is increasingly becoming the norm and we are excited to share that our new eSIM technology aligns well with these values. This digital solution provides a paperless alternate to the conventional SIM card, while supporting our efforts towards reducing plastic waste,” said Khurrum Ashfaque, CEO of Telenor Pakistan.

Telenor Pakistan’s eSIM service is available to both prepaid and postpaid customers, ensuring wide accessibility. The activation process is designed to be simple and hassle-free, allowing customers to easily transition to the benefits of eSIM. To activate, customers can visit any Telenor Pakistan Sales and Service Center or authorized retailer to scan a QR code and follow the on-screen instructions.

Telenor Pakistan’s eSIM launch underscores the company’s dedication to providing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its customers. By embracing the paperless eSIM technology, Telenor Pakistan is not only setting a new industry standard but also contributing to a more sustainable future by reducing plastic waste associated with physical SIM cards.

