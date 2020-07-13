Telenor Pakistan has collaborated with TPL Trakker to provide Location Based Services (LBS). TPL Trakker is Pakistan’s leading IoT firm. The firm offers TPL Maps for location services. It is also the country’s pilot digital mapping service licensed by the Survey of Pakistan.

Telenor Pakistan Collaborates With TPL Trakker for providing Location-Based Services

By utilizing the LBS from IoT firm, Telenor Pakistan will incorporate the most detailed and localized location dataset ever offered in the country. Accompanying that, Telenor Pakistan will gain access to data covering 600,000 km of the road network, 3 million points of interest (POIs), which will allow the telecom operator to provide tailored products and solutions for B2B customers according to their needs.

The partnership with Telenor Pakistan is considered as a welcome step. As TPL Trakker’s vision is to create value for different industry verticals via digital transformation, increasing connectivity among people, mobile assets, and businesses.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, TPL Trakker said,

“TPL has developed indigenous Location Based Services to fuel the rapid growth of technology companies in Pakistan. Mobile Network Operators are ingrained in the national economy and they rely heavily on cutting-edge location data and services. We expect closer collaboration with each player for our Location Based Services as we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with one of Pakistan’s leading Mobile Network Operators.”

To stimulate the growth of the telecom industry, the two companies will lead to a modern, value-driven, and globally competitive Pakistan.

