Telenor Pakistan Introduces PIN IT feature in MyTelenor App to help Everyone Stay Safe

The pervasive condition of the pandemic rising day after day across the globe has not only made it a necessity that the SOPs are followed by the public, it has also added to the social responsibility of brands in action. In this regard, Telenor has once again shown its ability to shape its agendas according to the need of time. In order to tackle the worsening situation across the country, Telenor has introduced a new feature by the name of PIN IT in its flagship digital app, MyTelenor App. With the ease in the lockdown across the country it is essential that people don’t step out of their homes unnecessarily and only do so if unavoidable.

WHAT IS PIN IT & HOW DOES IT HELP?

PIN IT is an innovative feature that allows people to tag location and status of essential locations near them so that others may know what it open and what is not under these uncertain conditions. Stepping out of the house exposes one to the ongoing threat of the pandemic. This feature allows users to update the status of essential locations like petrol stations. By sharing this information with each other with the PIN IT feature, people can guide others to ensure everyone remains safe.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

One can simply open the PIN IT feature on MyTelenor App. Select location of the essential outlets on the map, update their status whether these are open or not, submit to create the pins and let others know about the status of these outlets.

This feature by Telenor is a true epitome of collective social action for the safety and betterment of Har Pakistani. Just like always Telenor has proven yet again that is there for the people of Pakistan and has truly delivered on the promise of #TelenorSaathHai especially during this tough time.

