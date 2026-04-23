Telenor Pakistan Launches Pakistan’s First AI Powered Agriculture Voice Bot ‘Kissan Dost Bashir’

Telenor Pakistan through its digital agriculture platform, Khushaal Watan has launched Kissan Dost Bashir, Pakistan’s first AI-powered conversational agriculture voice bot, marking a major step toward empowering farmers through intelligent, accessible, and real-time digital advisory.

The AI-powered assistant is available 24/7 via dialing 7272 and through the 7272.pk portal, providing real-time mandi rates, contextual weather-based crop advisory, and livestock guidance. The initiative enables farmers across Pakistan to adopt smarter, more sustainable farming practices, enhance productivity and build more sustainable livelihoods.

Pakistan’s agriculture sector contributes nearly 23 percent to the national GDP and remains a vital source of livelihood for millions across rural communities. Recognizing the need for accessible and intelligent digital support, Kissan Dost Bashir delivers conversational advisory services in Urdu, ensuring farmers, particularly those facing literacy and connectivity challenges, can easily access critical agricultural information.

Commenting on the launch, Ahsan Maykan, Chief Marketing Officer, Telenor Pakistan, said,

“Pakistan’s farmers are at the heart of our economy, and technology has the potential to transform their productivity and resilience. With Kissan Dost Bashir, we are introducing Pakistan’s first AI-powered conversational agriculture assistant designed specifically for rural communities. By combining voice, AI, and real-time insights, we aim to make agricultural advisory more accessible, inclusive, and impactful, empowering farmers to make smarter decisions and strengthen their economic growth.”

This initiative builds on Telenor Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to promote smart and sustainable agriculture. Through platforms like Khushaal Watan and collaborations with institutions such as Ayub Agricultural Research Institute and AgriTech innovators like Crop2X, the company provides AI-driven advisories, climate guidance, and access to authentic inputs. By connecting digital advisory services with reliable agri-inputs, Telenor Pakistan continues to advance a climate-resilient, technology-driven agriculture ecosystem that boosts efficiency, productivity, and sustainability for farmers across Pakistan.

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