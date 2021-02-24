Telenor Pakistan partners with Spotify

Telenor Pakistan has become one of the first telcos to launch Spotify Premium in Pakistan. Through this collaboration, Telenor Pakistan customers will be able to subscribe to Spotify Premium through their Telenor mobile balance and enjoy unlimited #MoreSeZyadaEntertainment.

This collaboration will enable Telenor Pakistan’s 47 million customers to access Spotify’s over 70 million tracks and over 4 billion playlists from around the world. Users may also enjoy personalised music recommendations and discover new music. The premium version offers ad-free music listening and allows access to many personalisation features such as the ability to curate specialised playlists and browse through a wide catalogue of local and international songs. Subscribers also have access to content offline and the service works on computers, smartphones, tablets, television and has the ‘Spotify Connect’ feature as well.

Commenting on the development, Khurrum Ashfaque, COO Telenor Pakistan said, “The launch of Spotify Premium is a much-awaited news for music enthusiasts around the country. With masses having limited online payment options, we are enabling ease of access to 47 million Telenor Pakistan customers to subscribe to Spotify using their mobile airtime. Collaborating with Spotify to enable premium access has also furthered our ambition of bringing new and quality content to our local audiences and will also enable our local artists to tap into Spotify’s over 345 million listeners worldwide.”

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, with 345 million monthly listeners. Spotify comes to Pakistan offering the best listening experience in local and international music, with the Spotify app available to download for free or with an upgrade to Spotify Premium for only PKR 329 per month with free access during 1 month for new Premium users. There are multiple pricing options to fit different users’ needs that include Premium for Students at PKR 165, Duo at PKR 429 per month and Family, allowing 6 profiles for family members living under one roof, at PKR 529 per month. Telenor Pakistan users may subscribe to Spotify by visiting: https://www.spotify.com/premium .