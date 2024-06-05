Telenor Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment to Greener, Sustainable Future on World Environment Day

As the global community unites to celebrate ‘World Environment Day’, Telenor Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to a greener and more sustainable future through reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and sustainable practices to ensure a healthier and more resilient planet for the future generations. This year’s theme, ‘Land Restoration,’ deeply resonates with Telenor Pakistan’s mission to minimize environmental impact and champion sustainable practices.

As part of its environment protection strategy, Telenor Pakistan is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030. This ambitious commitment will be achieved through the deployment of advanced technologies and substantial investments in renewable energy. For Telenor Pakistan, sustainability is not just a goal, but a fundamental value embedded in the company’s operations. By adhering to rigorous environmental standards and prioritizing sustainable practices, the company aims to minimize resource consumption and ensure responsible use of natural resources.

Recognizing the transformative power of collective action, Telenor Pakistan is deeply engaged in creating awareness and driving advocacy for environmental sustainability. The company’s efforts include targeted campaigns, strategic partnerships, and empowering employee-led initiatives. By fostering a culture of environmental responsibility, Telenor Pakistan aims to lead by example within the telecommunications industry and beyond.

Through its ongoing commitment and initiatives, Telenor Pakistan continues to champion the cause of environmental sustainability, working towards a future where land restoration and sustainable practices are the norm.

