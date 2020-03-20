Once again, being a socially responsible corporate entity, Telenor Pakistan has taken the lead in raising awareness regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Telenor Pakistan being one of the leading telecom operators in the country has always been a frontrunner in providing innovative solutions to its customers and in these unpredictable times the company has once again used its expertise to effectively communicate with its 46+ million customers and remind them of the preventive measures they need to take to keep their friends, families and communities safe.

Telenor Pakistan Reminds its Valued Customers to ‘Stay-Home’ During the Rapidly Evolving COVID 19 Pandemic

Social distancing is said to be the best way to prevent the spread of COVID – 19, Telenor has started promoting this message and is requesting its valued customers to Stay-Home in a pioneering move by changing its network name. Serving as a daily reminder, Telenor customer’s network bar will display the message ‘Stay-Home’ at the top of their mobile screens.

Telenor Pakistan places the health, safety and wellbeing of its family and community above all else. By changing its official network name, Telenor has proven that the company truly prioritizes the needs of the country and its customers over its commercial objectives.

“In light of the current circumstances Telenor Pakistan has stepped up to play its role in enabling, empowering and standing with every Pakistan. Other than launching an extensive campaign to educate Pakistanis on precautionary measures against COVID 19, we have also identified a unique touch point, the phone screens of our 46+ million customers where we have removed the network name to share the important message, stay-home. This is the first in a series of messages that we will using to raise awareness.” Telenor Pakistan CEO, Irfan Wahab Khan commented on the development. He further added, “Customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we will continue to stay by them during these trying times, because #TelenorSaathHai.

Changing the official network name is an ongoing activity which will be rolled out to Telenor’s entire customer base across the country. However, there are certain limitations to the deployment, and this may not be visible on certain handsets.

Telenor is also actively spreading general awareness around this pandemic across the country for the welfare of ‘Har Pakistani.’

