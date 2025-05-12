Telenor Pakistan Wins OICCI Women Empowerment Award for Excellence in Work-Life Balance and Integration

Telenor Pakistan has been honored with the prestigious OICCI Women Empowerment Award in the category of Work-Life Balance and Integration at the 7th OICCI Women Empowerment Awards. Organized by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), the awards celebrate corporate leadership in advancing gender equality and empowering women, in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs #5).

The OICCI Women Empowerment Awards have become a flagship event, spotlighting organizations that are driving real change through progressive policies, impactful programs, and a strong commitment to fostering women’s leadership and inclusion in the workplace.

Commenting on the achievement, Areej Khan, Chief People Officer at Telenor Pakistan, said:

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from OICCI. Our focus on work-life balance, flexible policies, and continuous support mechanisms enables our employees, to seamlessly integrate their personal and professional aspirations. This award reaffirms our dedication to cultivating a diverse and equitable workplace where everyone has the opportunity to lead, inspire, and thrive.”

As a modern and inclusive workplace, Telenor Pakistan is advancing gender empowerment through initiatives that support women at every stage of their careers. In partnership with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), the company has introduced exclusive scholarships for women pursuing Executive MBA and Master’s programs at the Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB). Programs like Naya Aghaaz facilitate women’s return to the workforce, while flexible models such as Nayi Raah offer part-time options, enabling better balance between professional and personal commitments.

These integrated efforts have earned Telenor Pakistan international recognition, including the UN Women WEPs Asia Pacific Award and the GDEIB Best Practice Awards, underscoring its commitment to equity, inclusion, and progress. With this latest accolade from OICCI, Telenor Pakistan further cements its position as a leader in driving gender balance and fostering a progressive, inclusive workplace culture in the country.

