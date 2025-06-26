Telenor PTCL Deal Faces Further Delays, Closing Pushed to H2 2025

The much-anticipated acquisition of Telenor Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd and Orion Towers by Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has once again hit a regulatory bottleneck, with Telenor Group now projecting a final transaction close in the second half of 2025. The delay stems primarily from pending approvals from the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), raising concerns about the fate of the strategic telecom consolidation.

The update was disclosed in Telenor Group’s first-quarter report for 2025, where the company acknowledged that the regulatory approval process had taken longer than originally anticipated. In a formal response to a query, Telenor Group reiterated:

We still anticipate receiving the required approvals regarding PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan and Orion Towers in the coming months, with subsequent closing of the transaction in the second half of 2025.”

This marks the third shift in timeline for the deal. Initially expected to be completed by December 2024, the deadline was pushed to June 2025 due to procedural delays. Now, with June almost over and no decision yet from CCP, the deadline is slipping further.

Regulatory Gridlock Threatens High-Profile Telecom Deal

This high-profile deal is seen as a major step in consolidating Pakistan’s fragmented telecom sector. With Telenor Pakistan holding a significant market share and PTCL backed by Etisalat, the acquisition was expected to lead to more efficient network utilization, expanded services, and potentially lower costs for consumers.

However, delays at the Competition Commission of Pakistan have created unease among stakeholders.

We have submitted all the required documents and information to CCP. However, the delay in announcing the decision is unusual. -Group CEO of PTCL

PTCL has already warned that prolonged indecision could jeopardize the agreement terms and erode investor confidence.

Strategic Stakes and Implications

This acquisition is not merely a merger; it reflects an evolving landscape where telecom providers are consolidating resources to survive and thrive in an increasingly competitive and capital-intensive market.

Telenor Group, which has gradually exited several Asian markets including Myanmar and Malaysia, has been seeking a full divestment from Pakistan as part of its long-term portfolio optimization. In contrast, PTCL, in partnership with Etisalat, views the deal as a way to strengthen its mobile network and diversify beyond its legacy landline infrastructure.

Analysts say further delays could put this strategic shift at risk.

If the CCP decision is further postponed, not only does it hurt PTCL and Telenor’s business continuity plans, but it also reflects poorly on Pakistan’s investment climate.

Broader Telecom Impact and Market Reaction

While the acquisition awaits regulatory greenlight, the market remains in a state of uncertainty. Employees, vendors, and even competitors are closely watching the proceedings.

Should the deal go through, Pakistan’s telecom landscape would see one less independent player, reducing the number of major mobile operators from four to three: Jazz, Zong, and the new PTCL-Telenor entity. Industry insiders argue that this could lead to better economies of scale but may also raise concerns over competition and pricing.

Delay in Telenor PTCL Deal: What Happens Next?

The CCP’s role is central to the next chapter. If approval comes in the next few weeks, PTCL and Telenor could still finalize the deal before Q4 2025. However, any further delays could push the transaction into 2026 or worse, risk its collapse.

Telenor Group has not signaled any intention to pull out but did note that the divestment process has “taken longer than expected”.

The Pakistani government and regulatory bodies, facing mounting pressure to demonstrate efficiency and transparency, must now balance legal diligence with business pragmatism.